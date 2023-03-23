“The difference I want to make in the world is I want at least one person to look at me and be able to say ‘she made a difference in my life,’” April Burnett, Mulvane High School senior said recently during a scholarship presentation.
Burnett is one of five recipients of the St. John Henry Newman Scholarship from Newman University in Wichita for the 2023-2024 academic year. The scholarship covers 100% of tuition for the next four years at Newman University, an approximate $135,000 value.
“I’ve had so many people positively impact my life. My kindergarten teacher, Miss Mackey, was one of those people, as were many of my other teachers and counselors at Mulvane and my parents,” Burnett said following a recent presentation in front of friends and family at Mulvane High School.
Mickey Ray Mackey was one of those in attendance at the surprise presentation. The two shared an embrace as Mackey repeated, “I knew you could do it.”
Burnett, who plans to major in social work, wants to make a positive impact in other’s lives. She is a frequent volunteer through school and at the Wichita River Festival. She is active in theater and loves literature.
Burnett can appreciate how one person can impact another person’s life and set them on a new trajectory, as can an act of generosity. Prior to receiving the scholarship, Burnett and her family – mom Cindy Rademacher, dad Jimmie Burnett and stepdad Steve Rademacher – were worried about paying for college. The scholarship has brought a sense of relief and some clarity to her future plans.
“It’s nice to know exactly what I’m doing for the next four years,” Burnett said.
Newman University is smaller than the other two colleges she applied to – Wichita State University and Benedictine College – and closer to home. She looks forward to getting to know the other freshmen next year on the close-knit campus.
Newman’s social work program was also a draw for Burnett. She first became interested in the field after taking a course from Butler Community College.
“I want to thank all of my teachers and counselors at Mulvane who have helped me progress forward. Thanks to my parents for always supporting me and thank you to Kelly Connelly and Caylene Crouse for always supporting me,” Burnett said.
Applicants for the St. John Henry Newman Scholarship are required to complete an online application, which includes the submission of a personal resumé, a picture, two professional or academic references and a 30-60 second video explaining why they want to attend Newman University. They also took part in one of two interview days in January.
Applicants must have at least a 3.9 cumulative high school GPA to apply. St. Newman scholars must complete 32 hours of community service each semester.