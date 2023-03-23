Mulvane Scholar

April Burnett (middle) is shown at a scholarship presentation at Mulvane High School on March 21. Burnett was surprised with the full-ride scholarship by Newman University Senior Associate Director of Admissions Georgia Dawes (left) and Newman Admissions Counselor Kylie Lucent.

 ANNE HASSLER HEIDEL/INFORMER

“The difference I want to make in the world is I want at least one person to look at me and be able to say ‘she made a difference in my life,’” April Burnett, Mulvane High School senior said recently during a scholarship presentation.

Burnett is one of five recipients of the St. John Henry Newman Scholarship from Newman University in Wichita for the 2023-2024 academic year. The scholarship covers 100% of tuition for the next four years at Newman University, an approximate $135,000 value. 

