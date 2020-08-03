Sedgwick County’s Mobile Outreach Response team came to Mulvane last Thursday and offered COVID-19 testing to residents. The team tested 84 individuals in the three hours they were at the Pix Community Center. It was the second time the mobile testing team came to Mulvane.
John Lucero, the program’s coordinator, said his team looks for “transportation deserts” when determining locations for testing.
“There are certain ZIP codes that have a lower population with access to transportation,” Lucero said. “Some are socio-economic issues. Some are age issues. So we started to look at areas outside of Wichita that had lower testing numbers. We said, ‘Why don’t we make the opportunity to go to these communities and offer a central location where people who want to get tested can get tested?’”
Lucero used Goddard as an example.
“We thought it would be a good opportunity to say, ‘Hey Goddard, you’re 20 to 30 miles away from Wichita, so what if we came to you and tested you in your backyard?’”
The testing team offers testing twice a week, but that could increase based upon demand. In a three-hour testing period, the number of tests given averages between about 80 to 120, Lucero said.
Other testing locations have included Clearwater, Valley Center, Colwich, Goddard, and Haysville. The team will be in Derby in mid-August.