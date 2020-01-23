The Mulvane Recreation Center and Luciano’s restaurant are teaming up for “Beer and Wine Yoga 2020” from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 25.
Ricci Tucker, MRC program director, came across the idea on the internet.
“My yoga instructor [Abra Frisch] and I had been planning to come up with a special event, and a couple of places in Wichita do these events,” he said. “It is just a way for adults to get together and do yoga and also socialize. It sounded intriguing so we’re going to try it and see how it goes.”
Registration for the event is $20, which includes two drink tickets, snacks and a t-shirt. Additional drink tickets will be available for purchase.
Tucker says the benefits of yoga are stretching, mind and body relaxation, help with balance and possibly motor skills.
“The beer and wine are thrown in there for the socialization aspect of it,” he said, quickly adding that “we’re not there to have a big throwdown – we’re providing a limited number of drinks.”
Tucker did say that drinking does occur during the yoga sessions.
“That’s the fun aspect of this – the actual poses and going through the motions of yoga, you’re also going to have a drink in your hand, balancing that also.”
Tucker said participants will do two 45- to 50-minute yoga sessions with a 15- to 20-minute break in between for socializing and snacks.
“The first session will be ‘slow flow,’ which is more low-key stretching and relaxation, then we’re going to do a little more high-intensity the second session,” he said. “Wear comfortable workout clothes because you will be up and down on the floor, stretching and exercising. Yoga pants would be perfect,” he laughed.
Luciano’s restaurant, 216 W. Main in Mulvane, is providing the location and servers for the event.
“The MRC does several events with Luciano’s – they were excited to help us, and we were excited to have them on board,” Tucker said.
I think people will really enjoy it – men and women both,” Tucker emphasized. “We have men and women signed up already – it’s not just a female activity.”
The event is open to anyone 21 or over – you don’t need to be an MRC member or from Mulvane. You can register at the MRC, 632 E. Mulvane, or at https://www.facebook.com/events/s/beer-wine-yoga-2020/463651867878930/ Registration will be limited to about 20 participants.