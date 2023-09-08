The Mulvane Recreation Commission announced Andrea Kelly as the new Executive Director effective on Sept. 5. Kelly has over 15 years of experience in the field of recreation and worked at the Derby Recreation Commission as a summer day camp leader when she was in high school. She earned a Bachelor's degree in Recreation Administration from Pittsburg State University. Kelly has previously served in a recreation leadership role at the Chanute Recreation Commission as a Program Director and Assistant Director and as a Program Director at the Maize Recreation Commission.
Mulvane Rec Center announces new Executive Director
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
