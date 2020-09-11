USD 263 recently announced that it will serve free meals to all enrolled students through funding provided by the United States Department of Agriculture. The free meals – which the USDA is funding in school districts nationwide – will continue through the end of the semester unless funding runs out. Meals must be preordered each week to ensure that enough are prepped. Ordering can be done at usd263.com. The district website also includes additional details about the free meal program.
Mulvane Public Schools providing free meals to all students
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
-
-
- 1 min to read