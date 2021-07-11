When one of its own fell on some hard times, the Mulvane Public Library team turned to a reliable page of a playbook that could easily fit in among its vast shelves of collected literary works.
Learning that MPL assistant director Elizabeth Thornton was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré Syndrome, the MPL staff recently launched a fundraiser to help Thornton and her family. The library is currently taking orders for T-shirts through Aug. 4, with the money from sales intended to cover some of the medical expenses.
Thornton was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré Syndrome – a rare disorder in which the body’s immune system attacks its nerves, which can cause paralysis – in June. According to adult program coordinator Maggie Pinnick, she spent the month at Wesley Hospital in Wichita and was recently transferred to Madonna Rehabilitation in Lincoln, Neb., to continue her recovery over the next six to 12 months.
Hoping to also support Thornton’s family – who will be traveling to and from Nebraska during her recovery – Pinnick said the library staff was looking for a way to help their coworker, and the shirt sale made perfect sense.
“When a friend is sick in the hospital, it is hard to just do nothing. So, we thought the fundraiser could be helpful and – with it being a fun reading shirt - we would reach more people,” Pinnick said. “We have advertised it to librarians across the state through a listserv. We have sold shirts to Liberal, Scott City, Syracuse and Topeka. It is nice to know that even though we are a smaller library, we have a big library community for support.”
The design for the shirts, “I Judge People by Their Bookshelves,” was borrowed from local author Grant Snider. When staff reached out to get clearance to borrow the title for their shirt fundraiser, Snider offered to donate a couple of signed copies of the book. Raffle tickets are being sold for $1 each in addition to the shirts – available in two styles for $20 or $25 from youth size extra-small to adult 5XL. The raffle will be held once shirt orders are finalized. Thornton’s daughter, Abigail, also set up a gofundme page for those looking to help the family.
A native of Emporia, Thornton has been part of the Mulvane community for nearly two decades and worked at the library for 12-plus years now, with her absence clearly being felt among the staff.
“She is someone you can always count on to help with a project or just be a listening ear. She is very supportive of the staff and is just a fun person to be around,” Pinnick said.
“We are unsure of how long it will be until she comes back,” Pinnick said. “The library staff really want her back at the library. My guess [is] after such a long absence, there will be tears of joy because the library team will be complete again. We are ready for her to be back at home and listening to her funny stories.”
Payment for shirts is required before the order deadline (Aug. 4), with cash, check and credit cards being accepted. Shirts are expected to arrive no later than Aug. 18. Given Thornton’s commitment to the community, Pinnick is hopeful Mulvane will reciprocate and rally around her by participating in the fundraiser.
“Elizabeth has always given back to the community through volunteerism and donations,” Pinnick said. “We hope people can contribute during her time of need now.”
For any questions on the fundraiser, contact Pinnick at 316-777-1211 or adult.prog@mulvanelibrary.org.