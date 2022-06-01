To get in the summer mood, the Mulvane Public Library (408 N. Second Ave.) will be hosting an outdoor screening of “Jungle Cruise” on the library lawn at 8:45 p.m. June 3. The event is free and popcorn will be provided to attendees.
Other activities during the screening will including Summer Reading Challenge registration, door prizes and food truck Taters ’n Toppings will be on site with items available for purchase.
Attendees coming to the screening of “Jungle Cruise” (rated PG-13) are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket. Contact the library at 316-777-1211 with additional questions.