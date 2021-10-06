Crocktober is returning to the Mulvane Public Library at 6 p.m. Oct. 19, with the event encouraging patrons to learn a new crock pot recipe and showcase their creations at a potluck sampling.
Registration is required for the adult-only event, which will allow patrons to use a recipe from a book or magazine checked out at the library. Recipes from home are welcome as well.
On top of the dish, attendees are asked to bring their recipes – as all participants will go home with a copy of each recipe at the end of the night.
To register, contact adult program coordinator Maggie Pinnick at adult.prog@mulvanelibrary.org or call 316-777-1211.