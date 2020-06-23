The Mulvane Chamber of Commerce’s Positivity Flag Project features positive messages written by people in the community. As of last week, the project had about 70 tags – “be kind,” “smile big and proud,” and “you are amazing” are just a few examples – and more are added daily. When completely filled, the project will look like an American flag. Tags are available at participating Mulvane businesses, including: Laurie’s Kitchen, Lil’ Deuce Scoop, Amy’s Pizza, Heather Lane, Luciano’s Restaurant, Rowan’s Flower Shop, Mulvane Coop, Main Street Nutrition, Mulvane Pharmacy, Mulvane Recreation, and Quality Body Shop.
Mulvane positivity flag filling up
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
