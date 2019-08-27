The Mulvane Police Department is set to receive a new body-camera system after receiving council approval.
The city council voted unanimously to approve the department’s request for 14 body cameras and seven car-camera systems, totaling $72,490 before installation costs. A storage server, training and on-site setup are included in that price.
“In today’s world of policing, cameras are a must-have piece of equipment,” Mulvane Public Safety Director Gordon Fell said. “Cameras greatly assist in prosecution of criminal cases, as well as increasing safety for both the citizens and the officers.”
The department does not currently have a body-camera system, but its cars have cameras that have become outdated.
When an officer gets out of the car, the body camera records back to the vehicle, The Mulvane News reports.