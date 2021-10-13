The Mulvane Patriots, National Baseball Congress and Sunflower Collegiate League member, announced the hiring of Andrew Russell as their new head coach.
Russell currently serves as the assistant coach at Centenary College in Shreveport, La., where he played, earning First Team All-Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference honors, and ranks in the top 10 in several offensive categories – including hits, runs and stolen bases.
He also played one season at Newman University.
Mulvane last competed in the 2020 season, finishing with a 12-22 record. Russell will take over coaching duties to start the 2022 season.