The Mulvane Patriots collegiate baseball team is currently looking for a new general manager, as current GM Larry Gerwick recently announced his resignation. Gerwick’s resignation was reportedly brought on by health reasons.
Along with Derby, Rose Hill, Wellington and others, Mulvane participates in the Sunflower Collegiate League in the National Baseball Congress. The Mulvane Baseball Association (MBA) helps organize the team each summer and is currently looking for Gerwick’s replacement. If no candidate can be found, it was reported the Patriots will not be returning to Mulvane – their base of operations the past four years – this season (which runs late May to mid-July).
Individuals interested in serving as general manager can contact the MBA.