The Mulvane Public Library, Mulvane Parents as Teachers, Mulvane Recreation Foundation and Munson Early Childhood Department are teaming up to host a Big Truck Night in the Munson Primary School parking lot from 5-7 p.m. April 20.
Open to all ages, the event is free and will include a sensory friendly siren-free time (5-6 p.m.), multiple trucks and vehicles for kids to explore, demonstrations, free meal (hot dogs, chips and drinks) from the Mulvane Optimist Club, kindergarten pre-enrollment opportunities, giveaways, drawings and more.