The Mulvane Optimist Club is gearing up for its second steak feed of 2021, which will be held Sept. 25 at the Mulvane Rodeo Arena (325 S. Boxelder Ave.).
Prices for tickets to the events are $30 in advance and $35 at the gate. Steak feed meals will include choice of a sirloin or T-bone steak, beans, a king-sized baked potato and free pop.
A beer wagon has been reserved to serve patrons 21 and older as well.
For more information on the steak feed or to purchase tickets in advance, contact Mike Kendrick at 737-9708.