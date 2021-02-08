The Mulvane Old Settlers have opened a contest for the theme of the 2021 Mulvane community event.
Each year, the MOS hosts a contest to collect theme ideas from the community. The contestant whose theme is selected will be given a $50 prize.
The contest is open to all ages of people living in Mulvane USD 263. Contestants can submit multiple theme ideas. The theme will be used in the official logo and must fit on the Old Settlers Days buttons.
The annual event was canceled last year for the first time in 147 years due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The deadline to enter the contest is Monday, Feb. 22. Theme entries can be sent with name, address and phone number to MOS Secretary Sarah Rhodes at sarah-carm@hotmail.com or they can be dropped off at The Mulvane News, 204 W. Main, Mulvane.
The event is set for Aug. 20 to Aug. 22.