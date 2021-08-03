The Mulvane Old Settlers photography competition is now open for submissions.
Each participant is allowed up to three entries. Further entries will be disqualified.
The contest will be broken up into three age categories and a category called “The Spirit of Mulvane.” The winner of that category will be the one that best represents an aspect of the community or the overall spirit of the city of Mulvane.
The age categories, based on age as of Aug. 1, are 12 and under, 13 to 18, and 18 and older. Submissions will be accepted through 5 p.m. Aug. 7 at the new Vintage Bank in Mulvane, 1840 N. Rock Rd.
The contest will award three cash prizes in each of the four divisions: $50 for first place, $25 for second and $10 for third.