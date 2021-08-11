Mulvane’s oldest and largest annual event, Mulvane Old Settlers Days, will return this month after a yearlong break due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The festival is held the third weekend of each August, this year from Aug. 20 to 22. The 2021 theme is “Together We Are Mulvane.”
Often called the longest running annual celebration in Kansas, Old Settlers Days is now entering its 148th year. It was first held as a community picnic in 1873, evolving across decades to its current state as new events were continually added. Last year marked the first time it was ever canceled.
Fan-favorite events from Old Settlers Days will make a return, including the Little Miss Pioneer pageant, quilt show, the Old Settlers Rodeo, and the car show and rod run.
An arts and crafts fair will be one of the earliest attractions available, kicking off at noon Aug. 20 in downtown Mulvane on 4th and Main streets. The fair will span the entire day Aug. 21.
A vendor booth map and a registration form for potential vendors can be found on the official Old Settlers Days website: sites.google.com/view/mulvane-old-settlers.
Aug. 21 is the main day of the festival, kicking off at 11 a.m. with the annual parade, a centerpiece in the celebration. Featuring floats from local businesses, churches and other organizations, the parade follows a one-mile route from First and Main to Second and English.
A parade entry form, rules and the full parade route can also be found on the Old Settlers Days website.
The annual quilt show will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 20 and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 21 at the Pix Community Center, 101 E. Main St. Participants are asked to drop off their quilts between 1 and 4 p.m. on Aug. 19.
The show is sponsored by the Country Rose Quilt Guild and will feature three categories that participants can enter for cash prizes: quilts/wall-hangings made by adults, quilts made by kids 14 and under, and barn quilts.
The 40th annual Old Settlers car show and rod run will take place on Aug. 21 at St. Michael’s Church, 525 E. Main St. Registration will start at 8 a.m. and awards will be announced at 2 p.m.
Registration will cost $12 ahead of time and $15 on the day of the event. Those who wish to register ahead of time can find a registration form on the Old Settlers Days website. The first 150 entries are guaranteed a dash plaque.
The 75th annual Old Settlers Days Rodeo will be held at 8 p.m. Aug. 20 and 21 at the Mulvane Rodeo Arena, 325 S. Boxelder Ave. Events include a ranch-style saddle bronc, bull riding, team roping, and steer wrestling.
This year’s commemorative button design, entirely in black and white, depicts an old-fashioned car, a pioneer wagon and Mulvane’s iconic grain elevator. A runner crosses a finish line at the front of the image.
Old Settlers Days attendees can buy a themed button for $2 at the gate or at several Mulvane businesses. Buttons are not required for entry, but any person who buys one will have his or her name entered for a special prize drawing.