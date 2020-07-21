Mulvane Old Settlers recently announced that this year’s Mulvane Old Settlers Days is cancelled. It is the first time the event has been cancelled in 147 years.
Old Settlers Days is a sort of community party that happens each year in Mulvane. It features a variety of events, and was slated for August.
Event chairpersons met in June to discuss whether to go forward with Old Settlers Day this year. At that point it became clear that many of the chairpersons were on the verge of cancelling their individual events, citing concern about growing COVID-19 case numbers in Mulvane, surrounding areas and throughout the state.
The decision to cancel Old Settlers Days was made at an unannounced board of directors meeting in early July, and the decision to cancel the event was publicly announced at a special meeting the following week.
Though the overall Old Settlers Days event has been cancelled, some of the events scheduled will still happen. They just won’t be done in conjunction with other events or as part of a bigger event.
The Mulvane American Legion will hold a horseshoe pitching tournament on August 15 behind Post No. 136.
The Old Settlers car show will be moved to downtown Mulvane, if approved by the city. Details have not yet been finalized.
Some of the events cancelled include the annual quilt show, road run, Little Miss Pioneer, medallion hunt, the rodeo, and various museum events.