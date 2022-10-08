Kendall Gammon 2

Mulvane native and Rose Hill High School graduate Kendall Gammon (left) officially joined the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame in early October at a ceremony held in Mulvane's Kansas Star Casino.

Kendall Gammon was just goofing off before practice trying to long snap in his sophomore year at Pittsburg State University. Little did he know it would turn into a 15-year NFL career and an induction into the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame earlier this month.

The Mulvane native and Rose Hill High School alum went to Pitt State, where he “ate” his way to become a starting lineman. He was just trying to do some long snapping for fun, but his coach saw him and saw potential. 

Kendall Gammon (83) played for the Kansas City Chiefs from 2000-2006 and was named the first pure long snapper to be selected to the Pro Bowl in 2005. Gammon was a Class of 2022 inductee of the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame.
