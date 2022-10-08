Kendall Gammon (83) played for the Kansas City Chiefs from 2000-2006 and was named the first pure long snapper to be selected to the Pro Bowl in 2005. Gammon was a Class of 2022 inductee of the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame.
Kendall Gammon was just goofing off before practice trying to long snap in his sophomore year at Pittsburg State University. Little did he know it would turn into a 15-year NFL career and an induction into the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame earlier this month.
The Mulvane native and Rose Hill High School alum went to Pitt State, where he “ate” his way to become a starting lineman. He was just trying to do some long snapping for fun, but his coach saw him and saw potential.
“I snapped a couple just for fun before practice, and the coach saw me and realized I could do it better than anybody else we had,” Gammon said. “They let me know I was going to long snap.”
At first, he was not so gung-ho about the new venture because of the running a long snapper has to do, but he accepted the role and worked tirelessly at it. Gammon wrapped up his career at Pitt State in 1991 as an All-American and an NCAA D-II National Champion.
One of the biggest aspects of the National Championship run was not the end game but the process and relationships built along the way.
“The journey was more exciting, not the end product,” Gammon said. “My memories of that are just the years we played together, the fun we had, and the relationships we built. No doubt I love the fact we won, but it wasn’t what drove me. It was about the relationships.”
From Pittsburg, Gammon was headed to Pittsburgh as he was drafted in the 11th round, pick 291 overall, of the 1992 NFL Draft by the Steelers. Gammon said he got several messages of support from individuals from Mulvane, Rose Hill and Pitt State.
As a Steeler, Gammon played in Super Bowl XXX and said that when you are a part of the big game, you don’t feel any different, but it was the two weeks prior where he felt the biggest difference. The Dallas Cowboys defeated the Steelers 27-17, and Gammon remembered the intense pain of falling short of the goal.
Gammon moved on to the New Orleans Saints from 1996-1999 and moved closer to home when he signed as a free agent with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2000. He played 234 games in the league, including a stretch of 218 straight.
Throughout his NFL career, Gammon slowly rose to become the best long snapper in the league and became the first pure long snapper to be added to the Pro Bowl roster in 2005.
“I was considered the best long snapper in the league for six years, so in effect, the best in the world in my particular craft,” Gammon said. “I am very proud of that but never thought of it at the time.”
It turned out to be an amazing career, which all started because someone else saw a hidden talent and thought it could help the team.
“I made my way into the NFL as a long snapper; if I wasn’t one, I wouldn’t have played in the league,” Gammon said. “For me, throwing a ball between my legs as fast and accurately as possible translated into 15 years in the NFL, which less than 80 people have done, so I am very proud of that.”
Gammon became an analyst for the Chiefs Radio Network in 2008 and finally had his Super Bowl-winning moment as a color analyst in Super Bowl LIV when the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20. He said Arrowhead Stadium was his favorite stadium because of the energy in the crowd. Gammon was on the call when Arrowhead Stadium broke the Guinness World Record for the loudest outdoor stadium, hitting 142.2 decibels.
Today, Gammon is an Assistant to the President at his alma mater, an author and a motivational speaker. Gammon shares his experience from the development of his career with people across the country to inspire them to beat the odds.
“I tell people all the time that if I can beat the odds, anyone can beat the odds,” Gammon said. “Pretty much everything you do in life, the odds are going be against you, but it doesn’t mean that you can’t do it.”