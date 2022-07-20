The Mulvane Historical Museum is hosting its annual Ice Cream Social on July 28. Starting at 7:30 p.m. at Cobb Family Historical Park (300 W. Main St.), ice cream from Lil’ Deuce Scoop will be served courtesy of the Mulvane Historical Society. Tornado Alley Barbershop Quartet and Just4Fun Ladies Quartet will perform during the event. The ice cream social is open to everyone, and all are encouraged to bring a lawn chair to sit and enjoy the performances.
Mulvane museum to host annual Ice Cream Social
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
