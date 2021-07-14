After a year-long study, the Mulvane City Council recently approved plans to move forward with a project to replace portions of the city’s main sewer collection line (Main “A”).
The line in question carries the majority of sewage flow from properties east of Second Street and Rock Road and is nearing its capacity.
The new line would replace some of the city’s oldest sewer pipes and manholes, providing additional capacity to address future growth and development north of K-15.
Construction of the new sewer line is projected to start in late spring 2022 and be completed by that summer.