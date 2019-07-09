At its July 1 meeting, the Mulvane City Council approved an agreement with a landscape architect to craft a design plan for a new park downtown.
The city has acquired pieces of land on West Main Street along Styx Creek for the development of a park, which would include key features like water attractions and green space. It would be to the south of the Pix Community Center.
Council members voted to have Foster Design Associates create a design concept for the park. The estimated cost to develop the plan is $3,950, not to exceed $5,250.