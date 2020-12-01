The Mulvane Marauders Car Club was able to host the 22nd annual Showdown in the Valley car show this past fall in spite of the current pandemic. While COVID-19 closures did force the cancellation of the club’s normal donation presentation following the event, the distribution of those funds was recently announced.
While not as big as in the past, the Mulvane Marauders car show was still able to raise $8,000 for local charities. Donations included $2,000 to the Mulvane United Methodist Church F.R.O.G. Diner, $1,000 to the Kruz’n for Kids charity, $1,500 to the Kansas Honor Flights for Veterans program and $500 to the Mulvane American Legion Post 136.
Other donations were distributed to the Mulvane Children’s Fund, Mulvane High School metal shop, as well as an annual donation towards the beautification of Mulvane (a park rock this year).