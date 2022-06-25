In the wake of the club’s annual Showdown in the Valley car show, the Mulvane Marauders recently presented donation checks to a handful of charities – with the number growing since the initiation of the event more than 20 years ago.
This year, the car show brought in $9,200 that was handed out to the Mulvane beautification program, Mulvane High School shop class, Mulvane Children Fund, Mulvane American Legion, FROG Diner, Blue Sky Ranch, Cars for Charity, Toys for Tots and Kansas Honor Flight.
Steve Nichols, treasurer of the Mulvane Marauders car club, noted that numbers overall (funds raised and attendance alike) were down a little due to the car show following so closely in the wake of the Andover tornado – which hindered travel capabilities for some.
Even so, Nichols said it was a “worthwhile show,” raising what it did. He noted plans are also already in the works to add a little something special for next year’s show, to be held April 29, which will mark the 25th anniversary of the event.