The Mulvane Public Library will host a free community event called “Astro Night” in October.
The family-friendly event will feature live music from Reach for the Sky, a space presentation and telescope viewing with the Kansas Astronomical Observers, crafts, yard games and s’mores.
The space-themed night is set from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4 at the library, 408 N. 2nd. Ave., Mulvane.
Participants are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs. Restrooms and a drinking fountain will be available that evening within the library.