Having installed new kitchen equipment, the Mulvane Public Library plans to start hosting monthly cooking programs for different age groups.
At a cooking program reception last week, patrons were able to see the new equipment, which the library was able to purchase through donations from Dillons and Cargill.
The library will host special events next week to kickstart the cooking demonstration program.
The week will kick off at 6 p.m. Monday with a demonstration on smoothies and cauliflower pizza-crust by Marsha Slack. While registration is already full for this class, said Adult Programmer Maggie Pinnick, those who are interested are welcome to sign up for a waiting list or to observe.
“They are welcome to come and watch the cooking lesson, get the recipe, and meet the chef,” Pinnick said.
On Tuesday, kids are invited to create pancake art from 4 to 5 p.m., which will immediately be followed by a discussion about health and wellness. Kassie McCabe of Healthy Living for You will lead the discussion from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday is for the teens. From 3:30 to 5 p.m., participants from sixth to 12th grade will learn how to cook a simple foil-packet chicken dinner. At 6 p.m., there will be a demonstration on cherry cake.
Thursday will conclude the week of cooking demonstrations, starting with another session of pancake art at 4 p.m. for kids in grades fourth through sixth.
Finally, Sondra Langel, author of Thursday Afternoon Cooking Club, will speak about her book and vintage cookware at 6:30 p.m.
“We are so excited to bring this to our community,” Pinnick said. “We are grateful to our sponsors and our featured chefs, who are donating their time. We couldn't bring this awesome experience without them.”
After introducing new equipment to the community, the library will hold monthly cooking classes. In November, Luciano Mottola will lead a class. Sign-ups begin Oct. 4.
In December, a cook from Meddy’s in Wichita will lead the class. Those sign-ups will be in November.