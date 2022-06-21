The annual Mulvane 4th of July Parade is set for July 4 from noon to 1 p.m.
Those interested in being in the parade can complete an entry form at www.mulvane chamber.com.
The parade will start at the Munson Primary School and move south down 2nd Avenue to Main Street, then right into downtown Mulvane. The parade ends at Carson Bank. This year’s parade features beautifully restored classic cars, kids on decorated bikes, Mulvane’s extensive line of public safety vehicles, as well as floats, groups and more.
Following the parade there will be a family community social at Main Street Park. The social will have watermelon, ice cream and live entertainment. For more information contact the Mulvane Chamber of Commerce at 777-4850.