The Mulvane Public Library and Mulvane Recreation Foundation are partnering to host a health and wellness fair from 10 a.m. to noon on Feb. 25. It will take place at Munson Primary School (1007 Westview Dr.) in Mulvane.
Attendees will be able to learn about all the local organizations striving to keep families safe and healthy – with dentists, optometrists, pediatricians, therapists and more set to be part of the fair. There will also be activities for families to do together including story time, meditation, art, gymnastics and more. Vision/hearing screenings and car seat checks will also be offered.