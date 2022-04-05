There will be quite the host of activities for Mulvane families to take part in at Farm Day, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 9, with most activities centering around the Pix Community Center off of Main Street.
Along with farm animals and equipment on display, there will be games and activities for kids, a silent auction, raffle, vendors, presentations from the Mulvane Police Department and USD 263, food trucks and a photo op with Mulvane’s own Miss Agriculture USA Carly Collins, closing with a pet show at 1 p.m.