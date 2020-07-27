Mulvane High School’s class of 2020 had their graduation ceremony Saturday morning. The event was planned to be held at Lyle Couch Field, but was adjusted to a drive-up graduation ceremony in the Mulvane High School parking lot. Graduates and families were asked to park on either side of a stage sitting on the sidewalk that splits the parking lot. As each graduate’s name was called, they would get out of their car, walk up to the stage and receive their diploma. Everyone wore a mask. Mulvane had 140 graduates this spring.
Mulvane holds drive-through graduation ceremony
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
