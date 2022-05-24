At a May 12 Mulvane Board of Education meeting, the BOE took official action hiring Derby High assistant principal Jeromy Swearingen as the new Mulvane High School principal. Swearingen had worked at DHS since 2014, also serving as an administrator in the Haysville school district prior to that.
Swearingen will replace Glenda Cowell, who resigned the MHS position to take a job as Special Services Administrator for USD 263. He is the third new principal to be hired in the district ahead of the 2022-2023 school year, with the board also hiring Erica Mize as the new Mulvane Grade School principal at the same meeting. Renee Sweetwood was also previously hired to be the new Munson Primary School principal.