Mulvane Numana 1

Freshmen and sophomores at Mulvane High School take part in a Numana meal-packing event – helping prepare 30,000 meals that were shipped to Ukraine.

 COURTESY/MULVANE HIGH SCHOOL

Freshmen and sophomores at Mulvane High School took on an altruistic assignment recently, as the school held its first meal-packing event through Numana in October.

As part of one of two College and Career Readiness days the high school holds each year, students took on projects to prepare for post-high school goals on Oct. 19.

Mulvane Numana 2

Jackson Homecker (right) organizes packaged meals to be boxed up and shipped out as part of the Numana event on Oct. 19.
