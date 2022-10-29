Freshmen and sophomores at Mulvane High School took on an altruistic assignment recently, as the school held its first meal-packing event through Numana in October.
As part of one of two College and Career Readiness days the high school holds each year, students took on projects to prepare for post-high school goals on Oct. 19.
Mostly, that entailed college visits, job shadowing and assessments for the MHS student body. Additionally though, during their remaining time, the 230 members of the freshman and sophomore classes (along with 24 community/staff volunteers) participated in a Numana meal-packing event.
Volunteers started by helping unload the trucks at 7:15 a.m. on Oct. 19, while students were split into two shifts (alternating between their college and career readiness activities) to pack 30,000 meals that were shipped to Ukraine.
“Numana was suggested to us by an administrator. I researched the event and found it to be a valuable experience for our students,” said organizer and USD 263 gifted facilitator Caylene Crouse. “We firmly believe that our students benefit from any community service opportunities we can offer them. It provides a sense of humility and appreciation. We also feel it develops real-world connections and an awareness of life and struggles in other places both locally and nationally.”
After each box was filled, a Mulvane High School sticker was placed on each – adding to the sense of pride and accomplishment experienced by students and staff.
While this was the first such Numana event hosted by Mulvane High School, Crouse said staff will certainly consider doing it again in the future given the response from students and volunteers alike.
“I received positive feedback from parents, volunteers, administration, and especially from our students,” Crouse said. “They were engaged and conscientious. It was truly a wonderful, meaningful experience for everyone involved."