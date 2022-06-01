Time management is an essential skill for students. Balancing the challenges of academia, stressors of social life, and the complexities of extracurricular commitments is a task for those with the tact and grace that young people seem to possess effortlessly.
One of those young people is Mulvane High’s Malena Heck, whose remarkable ability to juggle the demands of high school recently paid off in the form of being awarded one of the first Kansas State High School Activities Association True Blue Scholarships.
“I was at home, and my dad was downstairs working online, and I started running across the house, and I ran downstairs, and he said, ‘why is she running?’ And I said, ‘I got the scholarship!’ I was just so, so excited,” Heck said.
The KSHSAA True Blue Scholarship was awarded to 34 exceptional students across the state of Kansas who excel in activities varying from athletics to music and everything in between.
Heck was awarded the scholarship – a $2,000 value – due to her outstanding talent in piano.
“I started playing piano in second grade, so I’ve been playing it for about 11 years, and I just love everything about the instrument,” Heck said. “I can get lost in the music so easily. I just love it. It’s a really good stress reliever for me, especially going into veterinary medicine. It’s a very, very high-stress field. So that’s just my escape.”
For the Hecks, music runs in the family.
“I guess we are kind of a musical family in that regard, and for both Malena and her brother, we wanted both of them to have a foundation in piano early,” Joel Heck said. “So that way, if they decided to go into concert band later, they would have that foundation, and they would know the basics of reading music and that kind of thing. So they have a good foundation and succeeded in concert band. That was really our motivation as parents.”
The motivation was well placed as Malena’s early experience in the instrument led her to be a successful member of Mulvane High’s jazz band.
“She’s been phenomenal,” Mulvane High’s Jazz Band teacher Travis Keller said. “She’s one of those kids who always works to improve.”
The True Blue Scholarship is awarded to students based on five criteria, including community service, academic achievement, activity achievement, breadth of school activity participation, and financial need.
“As parents, we’re super proud of her,” Joel Heck said. “It takes an exceptional amount of determination, work ethic, and drive to get to where she’s at. Over the past three years, she’s had to build a resumé of animal experience, both large animal experience and small animal experience, and still fit in school, fit in all the extracurricular activities and the community service and with straight A’s all the way through high school – 4.0 GPA. So yeah, as parents, we’re just super proud. She’s just exceptional.”
Heck is one of 10 seniors selected for an early entry veterinary program, meaning she has a guaranteed spot in veterinary school after earning her bachelor’s degree.
“We’re really happy that she got accepted into one of these programs because that was her dream. As parents, our dream is to help our kids find their way and if they can be successful then as parents you feel successful,” Joel Heck said.
Malena agrees that all the effort has been worth it as – now a graduate of Mulvane High – she can look forward to taking the next steps as an adult with a calling.
“I’m going to be attending Mississippi State University this fall, and I’m very excited,” Malena said. “I want to be a large animal veterinarian and to work with cattle and horses and sheep and farm animals. It would be cool to end up back in Kansas and western Kansas working with cattle. But I don’t know for sure yet, because that’s so far away.”