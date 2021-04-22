Andrew Burgos is fully dedicated to the role of being a mascot and has been since the day he first suited up as Victory Wildcat while attending Mulvane High School.
“My first day of student orientation, I thought, ‘you know, I want to be the mascot at this place.’ It was just a job they gave to someone who didn’t really care, and I got in the suit and I changed it,” Burgos said. “I wanted the mascot to be known in Mulvane, to be a community figure – everybody would know who Victory Wildcat was. By the time I left, that happened.”
Now, Burgos – a sophomore majoring in mass communications – suits up as Tank the Tiger for Cowley College. His continued commitment recently paid off, too, as Burgos won the national championship in the mascot division at the College Classic National Invitational held April 9-11 in Orlando, Fla.
Only getting one chance to compete in the national tournament (against college mascots from all levels) after COVID cancelled the event in 2019, Burgos was not going to waste his opportunity.
In the mascot category, entrants were scored on two and a half minute routines – choreographed to music – utilizing props, crowd involvement and dance. Having won the inaugural Region VI mascot competition, which Cowley College cheer coach Lindsay Sanderholm pushed for this year, Burgos admitted that gave him a lot of confidence going into the national competition.
“When I won that I knew I had a really big chance at nationals, and I knew if I did what I do best – that’s being a mascot – no one could beat me. I knew I was going to win this thing no matter what,” Burgos said. “When I heard Tank the Tiger is a national champion, all the emotions came out. I was so excited and thankful that I get to bring home a trophy to Cowley.”
Burgos is the sole Cowley student responsible for bringing Tank the Tiger to life. In a normal year, that would mean performing at any number of community events – including parades, festivals, etc. – usually at least three times a week.
Having the chance to serve as Victory Wildcat while at Mulvane, Burgos knew he wanted to build on that at Cowley, with the seeds initially being planted after he watched the Hulu documentary series on mascots “Behind the Mask” while in middle school.
“Once I watched them do their craft and how much fun it looked, I realized this could be something I could really do well,” Burgos said.
Performing at games remains one of the most enjoyable parts of the job in the eyes of Burgos. In fact, outside of the trophies this year and being recruited to the role by Sanderholm, Burgos said two of his best moments as a mascot have come on the court. That includes being recognized at senior night at Mulvane High School and being there when the Cowley College men’s basketball team cut down the nets after winning the Region VI championship in 2021 for the first time in 64 years.
Energy and passion are the drivers behind being a mascot in the eyes of Burgos, something he continues to have even as his time as Tank the Tiger draws to a close. He said he is grateful for the opportunity Sanderholm presented him and earning a national championship, a dream realized after six years serving as a mascot.
Given the chance after college, Burgos admitted he could hold onto that dream a little longer and be ready to suit up again.
“If the opportunity presents itself,” Burgos said, “I think it’s a possibility.”