Taylor Hanna-Peterson, academic adviser for behavioral neuroscience and psychology in the College of Liberal Arts & Sciences, has been selected for the 2021 National Academic Advising Association (NACADA) Region 7 Excellence in Advising–New Advisor Award.
Hanna-Peterson, a 2011 graduate of Mulvane High School, is the first adviser from the University of Kansas to win a regional Excellence in Advising award in any category.
“I am thrilled that Taylor has been recognized for her work by NACADA Region 7,” said Susan Klusmeier, vice provost for academic success. “Her commitment to student success embodies both the NACADA Core Values and the KU Advising Guiding Principles. Taylor is an excellent representative of our community of academic advisers who work to make advising an integral part of students' learning experiences and who continually go above and beyond to support our students.”
The excellence in advising award recognizes individuals who demonstrate outstanding academic advising of students and have served as an adviser for three or fewer years. It showcases the work advisers do every day to help their students succeed. In their recommendation letters, Hanna-Peterson's nominators commended her commitment to advising as well of her drive to do more.
“Taylor is the kind of adviser who cheers her students on, fully participates in our office charges and projects, and is always there for others,” wrote Liz Barton and Bridget Bradley, senior academic adviser and associate director, respectively, in the College of Liberal Arts & Sciences. “Her belief in the advising profession and how our office can find ways to do it better has supported all of us in improving our advising services. We believe strongly that Taylor is a shining example of our profession.”
Nominations are evaluated based on the qualities and practices that distinguish the nominee as an outstanding academic adviser. Hanna-Peterson's application not only demonstrated her success in advising at KU but also demonstrated by her commitment to the broader academic advising community.
“I was so excited to hear that Taylor was awarded the NACADA Region 7 Excellence in Advising–New Advisor Award,” said Christina Bowles, Region 7 Steering Committee past chair. “Having served on the Region 7 awards committee in the past, I know how tough the competition can be. I am so proud of Taylor, and I am excited to witness what she does in the future for our profession.”
NACADA is the global professional association for academic advising professionals. Region 7 includes all colleges and universities in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas and Louisiana.
Hanna-Peterson will be recognized and presented her award at the regional virtual conference in March, and her nomination will automatically be submitted for NACADA’s global award program.
