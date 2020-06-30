Mulvane’s Fourth of July parade and ice cream social have been cancelled, the Mulvane Chamber of Commerce said in a news release Tuesday. The Chamber cited “the recent increase in Covid-19 patient numbers and the new mask mandate by Governor Kelly” as the reasons for the cancellation.
“While this is not a decision the Chamber wanted to make, we recognize that we must do what is in the best interest of all Mulvane citizens and our primary focus is to keep our community safe and healthy,” the news release said.
