Richard Hampton, longtime food service director for Mulvane Public Schools, is the new president of the School Nutrition Association of Kansas (SNA-KS).
Fellow SNA-KS members voted to name Hampton the president for a one-year term. He has been a member of the association since 2007.
The association is a helpful networking and mentoring resource for its more than 400 members, Hampton said, that also advocates for healthy meals and universal free meals.
“We think it’s a very good thing to provide universal free meals to our students while they’re at school. It takes away that stigma of that free and reduced meal status,” he said. “And that’s something that I’m very passionate about.”
The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) provided free meals for all students during the 2020-2021 school year and is set to do the same this upcoming school year. That was helpful for not only students but also food service departments, Hampton said.
The additional funding helped ensure Hampton’s department could provide cold meals for students to take home last year, he said, even when the district was operating in a hybrid format for half-days. He explained that during a normal school year, most school districts’ food service programs are sustained by USDA funding and the portion that parents pay for student meals.
“Had we not had that opportunity to provide that to them for free it definitely would have impacted our program greatly,” he said. “I think we would have had a lot of kids not taking meals.”
For small districts like Mulvane that have limited resources, Hampton said long-term federal funding would be the best bet for potentially securing universal free meals beyond the pandemic.
Aside from advocating for student meals, Hampton said he hopes to use his new role to grow the association’s mentorship of new food service directors.
“Where I came in, had I not had the help I had, it would have been a very difficult job to learn,” he said. “Having a good mentor that can help you, coach you and give you guidance is a definite big help.”
Hampton came to Mulvane schools as the food service director in 2005. He currently resides in Derby and has lived in the area for more than 25 years.
His background in kitchen and food management began with his days managing Wendy’s locations in Oklahoma, Texas and Kansas. He managed various restaurants over about 15 years, working in management capacities all the way up to district management.
As part of his day-to-day responsibilities, Hampton leads the food service department in preparing meals for students, securing food vendors, hiring and training new staff, ensuring food safety, and surveying the students to gauge their meal preferences.
“[Hampton] makes a positive impact on our nutrition program and works to ensure children are well-fed and ready to learn every day,” the school district said in a Facebook post about his new role.