For Lt. Fred Heersche and Lt. Mike Fells, working with the Mulvane Fire Department is about making a difference – and it's been that way for the past two decades.
With that in mind, the two were recently recognized at a Mulvane City Council meeting for each providing 20 years of service to Mulvane and the surrounding areas.
Heersche is one of two full-time paid members of the department and Fells is a volunteer, who receives a modest stipend for being the on-call overnight firefighter once a week.
No one is getting rich in the fire profession – but there are other benefits, including saving lives.
And those people don't forget it, either, some coming by later on to thank the firefighters or buy them a meal.
Mulvane City Administrator Kent Hixson said the two provide an invaluable resource to the city of 6,300.
"They're not only great firemen and dedicated to the community, they're both great guys, too,” he said.
The department, which has about 30 volunteers, couldn't function without the people power to call on, he said.
Trying to fund a full-time, paid department isn't financially possible for the town, so this system works well, he said.
Heersche, Fells and others also take part in providing what is known as "mutual aid," which means they will respond to calls in Derby, Belle Plaine, Udall and surrounding rural areas as needed. They also will fill in to provide standby service if another city has its crews off on lengthy calls. Likewise, Derby and the other cities will help Mulvane out.
Heersche and Fells, both 64, both joined the department at the same time in 2002, and were in the same training class.
Fells also likes having the camaraderie of his fellow department members.
"It's like a second family," he said.
The only drawback is the sometimes lack of sleep on a busy duty night.
A call can come in, Fells responds, then comes back home, tries to fall asleep, but another call wakes him again.
And he has to be ready to go, striving to get out of the door in mere minutes.
Nonetheless, his duty with MFD has never interfered with his regular day job as a supervisor with Wichita Public Schools.
For Heersche, the routine is a bit different, since working with the department is his full-time job, with most weeks involving more than the standard 40 hours. But the endeavor is gratifying.
A record call volume in 2022
"I wouldn't be here if it wasn't enjoyable," Heersche said. "There's never a dull moment.”
Heersche, who grew up on a farm west of town, previously worked in the dairy business and as a carpenter before becoming a first responder.
Mulvane also has EMS service, thus the fire department only needs to head out on serious medical calls. There are a number of those, as those calls, like most cities, have been increasing due to an aging population.
Last year was a record one for the department, he said, with 563 calls, or about 1.5 a day.
Heersche said the past 20 years with Fells have been satisfying.
"We work well together," he said.
There have been some memorable calls, including massive downtown flooding in August 2017.
There also have been stressful calls, including responses when a victim is not breathing. Whatever the situation, Heersche said he strives to care for others the way he would his own family members.
While the last 20 years have gone by quickly, the two look forward to continuing to assist Mulvane the best they can.
"It's rewarding to help my community," Heersche said.