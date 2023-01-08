Mulvane FD

Lt. Fred Heersche (at left in left photo) and Lt. Mike Fells were recently recognized for 20 years of service with Mulvane Fire Rescue by Chief Gordon Fell.

 COURTESY

For Lt. Fred Heersche and Lt. Mike Fells, working with the Mulvane Fire Department is about making a difference – and it's been that way for the past two decades.  

With that in mind, the two were recently recognized at a Mulvane City Council meeting for each providing 20 years of service to Mulvane and the surrounding areas.

