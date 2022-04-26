Mulvane film festival slated for return

The 2022 Doc Sunback Film Festival promises to have something for everyone, as the annual celebration of independent film has a jam-packed schedule lined up for screenings at the Pix Theater (101 E. Main St.) April 29 through May 1.
Some of the films screened will include tie-in events, like the custom car show that will take place outside of the box office at 5:30 p.m. April 29. That is happening as a lead up to a bundle of five car-related short films that will start off the screenings, followed by the festival opener – romantic comedy “Almost, Sorta, Maybe” – that will be playing at 7:30 p.m.
On top of the car show, Doc Sunback Film Festival Executive Director Nancy Farber Mottola said that Mulvane’s Set Free Dance Studio will present a performance at 12:15 p.m. April 30 following a block of five films on dance. Other weekend activities include a filmmakers’ round table at nearby Empire Tacos from 11 a.m. to noon April 30.
In total, nearly 80 films will be screened over the weekend with just less than half coming from Kansas filmmakers. That includes eight student films from Hutchinson Community College that will make their debut at the film festival.
“We’re happy to partner with any film school that is interested in screening films and trying to get feedback from audiences,” said Mottola of inclusion of student films. “When you take your art to the Doc Sunback Film Festival, you’re basically in an environment that is supportive and appreciative of artists who are really trying to get real-time feedback.”
Mottola noted fostering that supportive environment is important in terms of encouraging filmmakers to participate and grow as artists, and something she is pleased to see more of spreading around the festival circuit.
This year, Mottola said she is expecting a return toward more normal attendance (which was halved in 2021 compared to 2019), though not quite the peak numbers of previous festivals. While films have been screened in multiple locations previously, Mottola noted the festival will stick to one location once again this year “so that we can do a better job of providing the best experience in the location that we have.”
Cost to attend is $15 for a weekend pass, with a $5 discounted pass being offered to individuals 14 and under or 66 and older. VIP passes are also available at the box office for $45 (including a shirt and concession voucher).
“Anyone who’s into art, they should come and see what local artists are doing,” Mottola said. “We try to make it as easy as possible for people to come down and experience that environment where people are celebrating Kansas or celebrating art or celebrating film.”
Personal interests will likely dictate the films of interest for various individuals, with the full schedule available to view at docsunbackfilmfest.com, but there will be some old favorites included this year as well.
“Looking Back and Merging Forward” is the theme of this year’s festival, which played into the returning screenings of some past winners. Additionally, Mottola said a planned transition of leadership for 2023 had a hand in that, but it should all add up to quite the festival experience in 2022.
“We just wanted to showcase everything that we’d done so far but also bring in some beautiful new films and show this amazing talent,” Mottola said, “and a lot of it’s local.”