On their “day on” (not off), Mulvane FFA members and MHS agriculture/business teacher Kendra Banzet made a trip to north central Kansas to help ranchers at Paradise’s Bar S Ranch impacted by the recent December wildfires.
Typically, the Mulvane FFA group tries to take on a number of service projects to improve the community each year – often a little closer to home. Banzet, in her fourth year as club sponsor, said past projects have included helping with the Mulvane Christmas dinner, Community Clean-up Day, concessions for the Old Settlers rodeo, raking leaves of senior citizens and more.
Last year, Banzet said the MHS chapter had time for lots of projects. A little busier this year, MLK Day provided an opportunity for the Mulvane FFA students to get back into service – seeing both an opportunity and a need, regarding the ranchers impacted by the wildfires.
“If we can fit it in we will pretty much go anywhere,” Banzet said. “The Kansas FFA newsletter said they were looking for help. If it was me, I would want help. I’m sure they feel very overwhelmed some days.”
A total of 16 of the 38 club members participated in the service project in which the students took down burnt barbed wire fence and rolled it up. The students assisted on the ranch for four hours.
Part of the FFA mottos is “Living to Serve,” so Banzet noted she takes any opportunity she can to get students involved in that way, striving to instill a mentality that hopefully sticks with them.
“I hope they realize that volunteering is a basic human kindness and to lend a helping hand when they can throughout their lifetimes,” Banzet said.