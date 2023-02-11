The old saying, “knowledge is power,” could well apply to the upcoming Mulvane Community Health and Wellness Fair, as the event seeks to empower local families with the connections and resources they need to find medical practitioners, as well as providing information to help them stay well.
Sponsored jointly by the Mulvane Recreation Foundation and the Mulvane Public Library, the health fair will be held from 10 a.m. to noon, Feb. 25 at Munson Primary School, 1007 Westview Drive. Signs will help guide attendees into the event.
The fair features a wide variety of community health organizations, as well as numerous professionals, such as pediatricians, optometrists, dentists and therapists.
There also will be car seat checks and vision and hearing screenings along with activities such as story time for youngsters, art and gymnastics. There also will be meditation time with a Mulvane therapist.
“I’m very excited about it,” said Victoria Fleming, youth coordinator for the Mulvane Public Library, who is coordinating the fair with Kande Jones, development director at the Mulvane Recreation Commission.
“I think this is great, especially with the families I serve to help them address the questions they have and and get them in touch with different services in Mulvane or Wichita that they may be struggling with,” Fleming said.
Likewise, Jones is eager to hold the event and to see how it goes.
“I hope we have a great turnout,” Jones said.
Jones and Fleming will each be drawing on their strengths with the programs, as the library will undertake the story time and the recreation commission the gymnastics exercises.
The resources it brings to families will be a strong draw, Jones said.
For new and longtime residents alike
Jones is familiar with the needs families have, as the center has before and after school programs for young students.
While Mulvane has some needed resources, the fair will show how locals can tap into special services, such as those provided by Rainbows United and the Kansas Children’s Service League, both of whom will have representatives there.
As a growing community, Mulvane has families who are new to the area along with those who are just starting to have children.
And the fair is for everyone.
“While the fair is primarily targeted toward families with younger children, many of the resources also pertain to a wide variety of age groups and everyone is welcome to attend,” Jones said.
The time slot was selected because the two organizers realize that late mornings work best for families with young kids. They figure two hours will be enough time to allow attendees to get information and take part in selected activities. Also, they chose late February as it’s still chilly for outdoor activities and it’s at a lull between sports seasons.
The activity was held in 2019 and 2020 with the Munson parents and teachers program, but then COVID derailed it for a few years.
Now, they’re hoping it’s a popular returning program and are looking for a crowd of 100 to 200 people — or hopefully more as they want to use that base to grow the fair in years to come.
The event also showcases some of the city’s resources coming together. This is the first year in which the foundation, the library, and the Parents as Teachers group are partnering for several community events – not only the fair, but a Touch a Truck Night and the Flashlight East Egg Hunt.