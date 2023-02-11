Mental Health Fair

Vision screenings will be part of the upcoming Mulvane Community Health and Wellness Fair, seeking to connect local families with needed resources.

 COURTESY

The old saying, “knowledge is power,” could well apply to the upcoming Mulvane Community Health and Wellness Fair, as the event seeks to empower local families with the connections and resources they need to find medical practitioners, as well as providing information to help them stay well.

Sponsored jointly by the Mulvane Recreation Foundation and the Mulvane Public Library, the health fair will be held from 10 a.m. to noon, Feb. 25 at Munson Primary School, 1007 Westview Drive. Signs will help guide attendees into the event.

