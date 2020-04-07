Essential classified staff in the Mulvane school district have received a $2 hourly wage increase for the remainder of the school year. The decision was made last month at a special Board of Education meeting.
The raise affects 64 essential classified hourly employees. Of those 64 employees, 22 are food service employees. The other departments considered essential to continuing school operations include maintenance, transportation, technology and administrative office staff.
All staff – including classified hourly, salaried and contract workers – are being paid what they would have made through the end of the school year or through their individual contracts. The raise only applies to essential classified staff. Employees working from home will receive their normal pay.
The cost of the raise will be offset by money that would have been paid to substitute teachers.