As Derby re-elected Mayor Randy White in the Nov. 5 election, nearby Mulvane held elections of its own.
In Mulvane, most elections were unopposed – including the races for mayor, city council, and most for the school board. Mayor Shelly Steadman was re-elected with 324 votes, and incumbent City Council members Nancy Farber Mottola and Kevin Cardwell were both elected without challenge.
Incumbent Jeff Ellis retained his at-large seat on the USD 263 Board of Education against challenger Laura Adkins. Incumbents Fred Heersche and Chris Heersche were unopposed in their reelection bids for District 1 and District 2 seats, respectively.
Only one upset showed up in Mulvane’s election results: newcomer Stacy Gear unseated incumbent Amy Houston with 223 to 152 votes.