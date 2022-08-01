Swaney Driver's Ed

While he won’t be steering the driver’s ed program any longer, Scott Swaney still has some gas in the tank to continue teaching at Mulvane Middle School.

 COURTESY

Scott Swaney has seen a lot in his 35 years as a driver’s education teacher in the Mulvane school district, but one takeaway from the experience has been the concept of how important it is for young people to know the rules of the road and be safe.  

"I've never seen a kid injured in an algebra class, but I have in a car," he said. "We undervalue a skill they will need every day of their life." 

