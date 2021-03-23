The Mulvane Community Downtown Easter Egg Hunt is set to take place starting at 11 a.m. April 3.
Sponsored by the Mulvane Chamber of Commerce, Mulvane Assembly, Mulvane Community Foundation and the First Baptist Church of Mulvane, the free event will take place over three to four blocks in downtown Mulvane. There will be special hunting grounds for children 0-3 and 4-6. Masks and social distancing guidelines will be followed as part of the hunt.
More than a thousand eggs will be filled with candy and prizes and hidden downtown, with 40 special golden eggs among those – valued at up to $100.