The Girls Scouts of the Kansas Heartland troop out of Derby/Mulvane is gearing up for its 2020 Festival of Giving project. This year, the local troop will be collecting goods to give to the Derby Food Bank from Nov. 1-14.
Individuals looking to help the troop’s cause can bring items to the Derby Food Pantry (4900 S. Clifton, Wichita) the day of the drop off, from 10 to 11 a.m. Nov. 14. For those who can’t make donations at that time, the Derby Public Library will have a site where donations will be collected. The Derby/Mulvane Girls Scouts are collecting non-perishable food, detergent and hygiene products.