At its July 15 meeting, the Mulvane City Council voted to table a proposal to develop a bike share program in the city after a discussion about liability.
After hearing the bike share proposal from Robert Brown at its July 1 meeting, city officials discussed potential liability for injury or damage with the city attorney.
If the city chooses to endorse the program, the attorney’s suggestion is to take out a liability and property damage policy, which would cost about $2,000.
According to unapproved meeting minutes by city clerk Debra Parker, council members discussed the possibility of contacting the Mulvane Recreation Commission to see if they would sponsor the program and cover the insurance policy.
This would take control of the program out of the city’s hands, and the insurance rate could also be different for the MRC.
Council members ultimately voted 3-1 to table the program to gather more information and possibly make arrangements with the MRC.