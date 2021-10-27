The Mulvane City Council voted on Oct. 18 to propose reinstating a 1% city sales tax to help pay for a list of potential projects on the city’s Capital Improvement Plan wish list.
The sales tax will have to be put to a vote in a special election.
In 2014, citizens voted to approve a 10-year 1% sales tax to fund a $4.2 million bond issue for a new library. That project paid out three years early, so the council voted to let that sales tax expire in July of this year.
If reinstated, the 1% sales tax could potentially help fund projects, such as footbridges across Styx Creek, stormwater drainage, and improvements for Rock Road.
A special election is expected to be held April 2022, with plans to implement the sales tax in October 2022.