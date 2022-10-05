In mid-August of this year the Mulvane city council requested that staff contact other cities to get information regarding their franchise agreements.
After researching eight area communities, attorney J.T. Klaus reported back to the council on topics like recycling, the ability to opt out, economic effect on the trash hauler, efficiency and more.
In September Klaus advised the council that organized trash collection is now governed by K.S.A. 12-2036. The process will be required for any city to organize its collection service and requires that any awarded contract be awarded and approved by ordinance. The process is an 18-month period.
It was the consensus of the council to proceed with the process.