Mulvane City Council’s meeting last week included plans for reopening two community venues and reevaluation of opening the city pool, which the council decided for the second time to keep closed for the year.
Senior Center and PIX Community Center
The council voted to allow the Mulvane Senior Center to open as early as June 8, with reopening plans and dates left up to the director of the senior center.
The council said the center should follow “food service industry best practices” and comply with “the Ad Astra Plan guidelines for distancing and serving food” while also taking into account the health safety of volunteers, workers and patrons.
The council approved the reopening plan for the senior center unanimously.
The council members also discussed and voted on reopening the PIX Community Center. They discussed elements of the community center including the number of uses scheduled per weekend, the cleaning of the facility, and the cost, liability, and signage involved in contact tracing.
The council voted to reopen the community center June 8 with some temporary restrictions, including: “Occupancy shall be limited to 45 persons until on or after July 1, 2020” and
“reservations shall be limited to one use per day, with all uses being scheduled at least 3 days apart (2 days elapsing between each use) until on or after July 1, 2020.”
The council also noted that a reservation “will not be considered a promise or guarantee of use, in the event that additional restrictions are needed in the future.”
The council approved the reopening plan for the community center unanimously.
City swimming pool
At the city council’s previous meeting, the council members decided – with a recommendation from the pool manager – that the Mulvane swimming pool should remain closed for the summer to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to help “maintain a safe environment for patrons and pool staff.” After making that decision, the council received public input and feedback, and decided to reevaluate opening the pool.
The pool manager, Megan Bryant, reviewed a possible plan for opening the pool. Her plan included alternative hours, reduced pool capacity, cleaning and disinfection processes, reservations, PPE, staff availability, lifeguard certification, CDC recommendations, financial considerations and more. In Bryant’s plan, the first day the pool could open would be July 13, and it would close for the season on August 8. After discussion and back and forth between council members, the council decided again to not reopen the pool.